GODFREY – This fall, The Nature Institute (TNI) is joining Monarch Watch, a citizen science initiative aimed at aiding scientists in understanding the migration patterns of monarch butterflies. The Monarch Watch Tagging Program, established in 1992, focuses on marking and recapturing monarchs to study their fall migration dynamics.

On September 10, 2024, TNI staff will be at Heartland Prairie, located across from Gordon Moore Park, at 5:30 p.m. to facilitate this project. They will provide butterfly nets and offer training on how to safely catch the butterflies. Once tagged, participants will release the monarchs to continue their journey.

"This program is free for TNI Members and $10 for non-members," TNI stated. The organization encourages participants to register in advance to ensure there is sufficient equipment available.

"The Monarch Watch Tagging Program was initiated in 1992 to help understand the dynamics of the monarch's spectacular fall migration through mark and recapture," Monarch Watch explained.

This event represents an opportunity for the community to contribute to a significant scientific endeavor while engaging directly with nature.

