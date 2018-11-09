GODFREY – Bring friends and register for one (or three) fun evenings of painting with L&C’s Community Education division, which is offering a series of three country barn-themed art classes this semester.

“You can enjoy your work of art for years to come,” Community Education Coordinator Heather Matthews said. “Stroke by stroke, you will learn various art techniques such as shading, highlighting, toning and more.”

All supplies will be provided, and the classes are designed for both beginners and more experienced painters.

“You will not want to miss these classes ­– they will be full of rustic charm,” Instructor Gloria Darr said.

Those who register for all three courses will recieive a discount of $10. The series price is $95. Each class price is $35.

The classes will take place from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Wade Hall, Room 2103.

To register, visit www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or call (618) 468-5701.

