GODFREY – Bring friends and register for one (or all three) upcoming Community Education painting offerings at L&C.

“You will not want to miss these classes ­– they will be full of fun and charm,” Instructor Gloria Darr said.

A series of “Winter in the Country” acrylic painting classes will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. All supplies will be provided, and the classes are designed for both beginners and more experienced painters.

Participants will learn a variety of art techniques as they paint winter settings like “Little Cabin in the Woods” (Feb. 5), “A Covered Bridge” (Feb. 12), and “Winter in the Mountains” (Feb. 19).

Those interested can sign up for as many one, two or all three of the offerings. There will be a $10 discount for those who sign up for all three.

Parents are invited to join their child for an evening of painting from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28. The class will cover various acrylic painting techniques and how to apply them on canvas.

Parent and child will paint a “Twilight in the Forest” masterpiece together on one canvas.

Children ages six and up are welcome to join a parent, aunt/uncle, grandparent or family friend.

“You can enjoy your work of art for years to come,” said Community Education Coordinator Heather Matthews. “Stroke by stroke, you will learn various art techniques such as shading, highlighting, toning and more.”

Those interested in any of these courses can register online at www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or over the phone by calling (618) 468-5701.

