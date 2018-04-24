GODFREY – Assistant Professor of Sociology Jen Cline’s Race and Ethnic Relations class will be hosting a panel discussion on race on college campuses from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

“The time to talk about race is now,” said one of the students who helped organize the event, Michele Depper.

The panel will consist of several guest speakers answering questions and sharing their ideas on how racial concerns and disparities take place on college campuses and what can be done to alleviate these issues.

“The students organizing the panel have put in a lot of effort, and have faced some major challenges in organizing an event like this,” Cline said. This is a very timely topic as events happening on nearby campuses are making national headlines. College policies regarding race and ethnicity nationwide are having to be reviewed and adjusted, with the most successful policies being race-aware rather than colorblind. Lewis and Clark Community College is taking several initiatives to embrace diversity on our campus, with the goal that our students will develop the awareness and critical thought to become well-rounded citizens.”

Those wanting more information can email Cline at jacline@lc.edu.

Panelist Bios

Ramsha Khan Durrani is a junior majoring in Psychology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and president of both the Muslim Student Association and Arabic Club at SIUE. He is also secretary of the International Student Council.

Adrienne Reed is the director of Diversity and Inclusion at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Eda Watts is the director of Diversity, Student Success and Inclusion at Blackburn College.

Arantxa Salvador is a student at L&C who is president of Student Activities, president of the International Student Association, an officer of the Student Government Association and a member of The Black Student Association. She will graduate May 16, 2018, with an Associates in Arts.

