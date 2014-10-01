GODFREY –The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a number of musical offerings this October including a concert featuring a costume contest.

The October music lineup begins with a Brown Bag Event, “300 Years in 30 Minutes: Violin and Piano Music through the Centuries,” from noon to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

A “Night Out at Jacoby Arts Center” is back by popular demand. Guests will enjoy a night out from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 East Broadway in Alton. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress for the Halloween costume contest. Beverages and a cash bar will be available during the evening.

Other October musical offerings:

Bi-State Brass Quintet Brown Bag Event – The Bi-State Brass Quintet will feature David Drillinger, Wil Adams, Matt Geary, Dick Rogers, Kelley Kesterson and Peter Hussey from noon to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the Ringhausen Music Building. As with all Brown Bag Events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunch.

Making Music Come Alive for All: Bach, Beethoven and the Big Band – The Alton Symphony Orchestra will begin playing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

This concert is the kickoff to the Alton Symphony Orchestra’s 70th season and will be commemorative of early Alton Symphony Orchestra performances featuring music from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and “Big Band” chart toppers from the World War II era. The L&C Jazz Band will also be featured during the concert. A single adult ticket costs $10, senior and teen tickets cost $5 and children will receive free admission. L&C students, faculty and staff will also receive free admission. For tickets call (618) 463-6933 or visit www.altonsymphony.org. Tickets will also be available at the door and at Halpin Music in Alton, Illinois.

Brown Bag Event featuring Doug Byrkit – The Brown Bag Event featuring vocals and guitar by Doug Byrkit will be from noon to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

“Around the World for a Song” – Featuring world-class musicians from Utah Valley University, Dickinson College of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and the St. Louis area, “Around the World for a Song” will bring performers Doug Smith, Blanka Bernarz, Cheung Chaus and Peter Hussey together in a string and percussion performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Also included will be the poetry of E.E. Cummings, Pable Neruda, Paul Eluard and Goethe set to music and sung in French, Latin, Spanish, German and English.

“Fall Fantasy” Choir Concert – The October concert line up will end with L&C’s Concert Choir fall performance featuring Limited Edition and the RiverBend Children’s Choir at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

For the complete fall 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents. For more information call Karen Swan at (618) 468-4731.

