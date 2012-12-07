GODFREY – In celebration of the holiday season, Lewis and Clark Community College invites the public to its annual Board of Trustees and President’s Holiday Concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, located inside the Hatheway Cultural Center. Admission is free.

The concert will feature the talents of Louis Michael, who will perform “Christmas Blues” and Kenny Loggins’ “Celebrate Me Home”; the Wind ODDsemble, under the direction of Peter Hussey; Grace Street, who will perform a holiday medley entitled “Glory in the Highest/O Come Let Us Adore Him”; Robert Hamilton, who will perform “White Christmas” on the trumpet; and Teresa Crane, who will play “Intermezzo” from “The Nutcracker” on piano.

Lewis and Clark’s 45-voice Concert Choir will be directed by Susan Parton Stanard and accompanied by Crane. Their concert repertoire will include “How Great Our Joy,” a German carol, “A Holiday Sing-Along” arranged by Audrey Snyder, and other pieces.

Limited Edition, which performs at civic events throughout the St. Louis area under the direction of Stanard, will be accompanied by Brian McKinney on bass and Gail Drillinger on flute. The group will sing “Shepherd’s Echo Carol,” “Calypso Lullaby,” “Dinner Bell Carol,” “No Time to Diet” and “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas” from the film “Home Alone 2.”

For the more information, visit www.lc.edu/music or call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

