Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department is inviting guests to enjoy a night of cool music and hot wings during “Wings and Strings,” beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the “Winghausen” (Ringhausen) Music Building Atrium on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“Wings and Strings” will feature musical performances by L&C faculty, including Teresa Crane, Peter Hussey, Wayne Kimler, Louis Michael, Sue Parton Stanard, Sister Marie- Therese Swiezynski and Debbie Haferkamp, along with special guests including The Landolfi Quartet, Off the Shoulder and Violinist John Crane.

Free hot wings and pizza will be served, and a cash bar will also be available.

“Please don’t think of this as a concert; it isn’t,” Hussey said. “This will be an enjoyable evening of friends, food and great music.”

A variety of music will be performed during the event, from classical to classic rock, including songs made famous by John Mayer, Herbie Hancock, Steely Dan and Coldplay.

The Landolfi Quartet, a classic rock string quartet, will play both classical and contemporary pieces, and Off the Shoulder, an almost all female group, will feature local musicians Christine Banda Banks on viola and Gigi Starr on keyboard.

For more information, call Karen Swan at (618) 468-4731 or email her at klswan@lc.edu.

