GODFREY – Join an exploration and discussion of the history and culture of systemic racism and stigmas around poverty and public housing with Lewis and Clark Community College this month during a free, virtual discussion with Filmmaker Chad Friedrichs from “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth.”

The event, which will be Thursday, Oct. 28, in L&C’s Ringhausen Music Building Atrium and on Zoom, is sponsored by the L&C Diversity Council and L&C Honors College. Attendees will screen the film from 5-7 p.m., and the filmmaker discussion will follow.

“It’s a timeless study on racial segregation, framed around the organization of the communities in and around St. Louis,” said L&C Associate Professor of Sociology Jen Cline, who shows the film in her interdisciplinary honors social science course every year. “It lifts the veil on experiences that some of us have only seen or heard from an outside perspective and encourages discussion around creating better public resources – in this case, public housing. It’s a fantastic documentary, and it’s especially impactful because it hits so close to home.”

“The Pruitt-Igoe Myth” is a 2011 documentary that tells the story of the transformation of the American city in the decades after World War II, through the lens of the infamous Pruitt-Igoe housing development and the St. Louis residents who called it home.

Friedrichs will spend an hour taking questions from participants and sharing insights on topics related to the film.

“Diversity is a core component of the college’s mission, and it’s important that we understand this in the context of the communities and times that we live in,” said Diversity Council Chair Peter Hussey. “We hope members of the public will take advantage of this unique opportunity to engage with our campus community and the filmmaker around this important topic.”

This is the second year L&C has held this free, public event. Pizza will be served for in-person attendees, and RSVPs are required. Register at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth or contact jacline@lc.edu for more info.

To learn more about the L&C Honors College, visit www.lc.edu/honorscollege. To learn more about the L&C Diversity Council, visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

Find this event and more by following Lewis and Clark on Facebook, www.facebook.com/lewisandclarkcc.

