Join hundreds of area residents in the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, September 19th, at SIU Edwardsville for this one day signature fundraising event to benefit the American Diabetes Association. Register NOW at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 888-DIABETES.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes begins and ends in Parking Lot A of the SIUe Campus. The 1.5 and 3 mile Walk routes which wide, flat, and partially shaded travel through the botanical Gardens , accommodates strollers, as well as wheelchairs, and is leashed dog friendly. Check-In begins at 8:30am, the Walk begins promptly at 10:00am and the event ends at Noon.

This family friendly Walk features a Kids Zone with jump house and the Children’s Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit Ambulance, special appearances by INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball, Fred Bird, and 106.5 The Arch DJ’s Ricki and Brando. Lunch will be provided by Anton’s Concessions and Catering.

Walkers will have the opportunity to tell their story in the ‘Why I Walk Video’ for possible inclusion in Youtube post and take self- photos on SNAPTAP that will be posted to facebook immediately.

Sponsors will share information and give-aways in vendor area. Health care specialists from Alton Memorial Hospital will provide information and screenings such as A1c, blood glucose, blood pressure, and BMI determination. Big Papa G will be the DJ, and Goshen Coffee will be served.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes Presenting Sponsor is Simmons, Hanly, Conroy a National Law Firm; Platinum sponsors are R.P. Lumber, Advantage News, SIUE Foundation,

The BANK of Edwardsville, and Rollex Corporation; Gold Sponsor is Warrior Building Products; Silver Sponsors are Alton Memorial Hospital, Balke Brown Transwestern, Lockton Companies, Goshen Coffee Company, Ameren Illinois, IMPACT Strategies, Pohlman USA Court Reporting & Litigation Services,

First Clover Leaf Bank, Chuck’s Boots, Lewis Rice, and US Bank; Bronze Sponsors are Scott Credit Union, Lilly Diabetes, and Anderson Hospital; Red Strider Tent Sponsor is Memorial Hospital of Belleville, Pewter Sponsors are Phillips 66 – Wood River Refinery, Senior Services Plus, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and Wishing Web; Rest Stop Sponsor is 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; and Exclusive Radio Sponsor is 106.5 The Arch; National Sponsors are Novo Nordisk and Walgreens.

Form or Join a team, register as an Individual or Virtual Walker at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast .

Contact Rawnie at rberry@diabetes.org for more information of call 888-342-2383.

