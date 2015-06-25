GODFREY – Join Alton native and Hawaiian Chef Mark Segobiano during two hands-on cooking workshops being offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division this July.

The first workshop, Lottsa Pasta and Sauces, will help participants sharpen their culinary skills while learning the art of making a variety of fresh pastas, including jumbo spinach and ricotta ravioli and an assortment of classic Italian sauces such as Bolognese, marinara, clam and alfredo.

The workshop will take place from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the Hatheway Prep Kitchen, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee is $40, all supplies included.

Community members will have the opportunity to sweeten up their summers during the second workshop, Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate. Participants will learn how to temper and hand-mold chocolate into delicious truffles, confections and other ooey-gooey goodies, such as chocolate fillings for crepes, éclairs and perfect chocolate dipped strawberries.

The workshop will take place from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the Hatheway Prep Kitchen, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee is $40. Again, all supplies are included.

Segobiano, an alumnus of Alton High School’s class of 1980, holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Chef Segobiano is currently a chef instructor at the University of Hawaii, Manoa on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. In the past, he has held teaching positions at Purdue University, Johnson & Wales University, Charleston, South Carolina, and the Le Cordon Bleu Orlando Culinary Academy, Orlando, Florida.

Chef Segobiano has also worked as a corporate executive chef for Glacier Park, Inc. in Glacier Park, Montana, and has been an executive chef for Marriott Management Services, Service America Corporation, Gladieux Leisure Services and Princess Cruise Tours in Alaska. In addition, he has also worked as a hotel manager for Clipper Cruise Line and as a pastry chef/baker at the University Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information including how to enroll, call CCL Program Coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of community learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/CCL.

