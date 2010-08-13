Join "A Place for Mom's Family" - The first online community website set up specifically for the families of aging loved ones to talk about eldercare. Find or share tips on moving mom or dad, legal matters, financial aid for Veterans, Alzheimer's care, dementia and so much more.

A Place for Mom, Inc. is a nationwide information service about eldercare options including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family homes, independent living and home care agencies. Our role is to provide information and options that meet a loved one's stated needs and preferences. A Place for Mom, Inc. has assisted over 450,000 families in finding care and housing for their loved ones since it began in 2000.

Facilities or agencies may be included in our service if they are appropriately licensed by the state in which they operate. If a participating facility informs A Place for Mom, Inc. that it has lost its license, for any reason, or if A Place for Mom, Inc. has received complaints of significant dissatisfaction by consumers which are documented and can be proved, the facility will be excluded from the A Place for Mom, Inc. information service. A Place for Mom, Inc. does not own or operate any of the facilities or agencies to which it refers.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to provide the information service to consumers at no charge, participating facilities or agencies pay a fee to A Place for Mom, Inc. Information about facilities or agencies is provided for each family based on the clinical, financial and geographic needs and preferences stated by the family or client. A Place for Mom does not endorse or recommend any facility or agency as we believe it is the consumer's sole responsibility to select the appropriate care for a loved one or for oneself. The facilities which are provided are options to assist in finding the right care or housing. Families are encouraged to tour and ask questions of each provider to ensure they select the facility that best meets their needs. A list of questions to assist you in the selection process is available from A Place for Mom, Inc.

http://elder-care-community.aplaceformom.com

renak@aplaceformom.com

More like this: