Join a fun Weight Loss Challenge to help you reach your weight-loss goals!
Join a fun Weight Loss Challenge to help you reach your weight-loss goals!
You could even win a cash prize if you are one of the top achievers in your Challenge!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
IN A 12-WEEK COURSE YOU WILL GET:
• Group support to cheer you on
• Your own personal coach
• A free meal plan
• Helpful tips and information on good nutrition and long-term health
Class size is limited, so call now and reserve your spot!
Join the Challenge for only $35
What do you have to lose?
To pre-register, or for more information, call: 888-837-7760
More like this: