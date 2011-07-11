Join a fun Weight Loss Challenge to help you reach your weight-loss goals!

You could even win a cash prize if you are one of the top achievers in your Challenge!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IN A 12-WEEK COURSE YOU WILL GET:

• Group support to cheer you on

• Your own personal coach  

Article continues after sponsor message

• A free meal plan

• Helpful tips and information on good nutrition and long-term health

Class size is limited, so call now and reserve your spot!

Join the Challenge for only $35

What do you have to lose?

To pre-register, or for more information, call: 888-837-7760

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Granite City Alum Talks Military and Marathons in His 30s

Aug 17, 2023 - Exciting & Enriching Experience Awaits Your Child: Join Boy Scouts Troop 216

Aug 27, 2023 - Nancy Robeen With OSF Rehabilitation Discusses Recent Award, Career, And More

Jul 6, 2023 - 10th Annual 2023 Metro East Start-Up Challenge to Offer More than $25,000 in Prizes

Sep 21, 2023 - United Way Kicks Off Divine 9 Fundraising Challenge in St. Louis

 