WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville golfer Nicole Johnson shot a second-round 76 for a two-round total of 142 to win the individual championship, while teammate Grace Daech shot a 72 to place second with a 143 as O'Fallon won the team championship in the second round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament, played Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Panthers shot a second-round 318 to win the team title with a two-round total of 614, with the Tigers coming in second with a 631, Belleville East was third with a two-day score of 718, Collinsville was fourth with a 730, Alton came in fifth at 731 and Belleville West was sixth with a 768.

Johnson's 142 gave her the individual championship, while Daech was second with a 143, Maddie Vanderheyden of O'Fallon was third with a 147, teammate Reagan Martin and Valerie Meinkopf came in fourth and fifth respectively with scores of 149 and 157, Kathryn Smith of the Lancers was sixth with a 163, Maya Clark of Collinsville placed seventh with a 168, O'Fallon's Caitlyn Chor was eighth, firing a 170 and both Addison Kenney of Alton and Sydni Thurlow of Belleville West tied for ninth with identical 171 scores.

To go along with Johnson and Daech, the Tigers' Caitlyn Dicks fired a 172, Morgan Landry came up with a 174, Jasmyn Story shot a 185, Ruhee Gupchup had a two-day score of 194 and Emilie Fry had a 198.

In addition to Clark's score, the Kahoks had Ricki Merlak with a 188, Kyra Van Dyke shot a 190, Kiley Belobraydic came up with a 194, Abby Fister fired a 209 and Emma Hylton had a two-day score of 216.

In addition to Kenney, the Redbirds saw Olivia Boyd shoot a 172, Josie Giertz had a two-round score of 187, Lexi Paulin fired a 201 and Samantha Eales fired a 225.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Edwardsville trio of Carter Crow, Ryan Suhre and Mason Lewis all finished second through fourth in the individual standings, while Joe Chiarodo came in a tie for seventh as the Tigers won the team title in the second round of the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament Tuesday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The Tigers shot a 311 on the day for a two-round total of 617 to win the championship by three strokes over O'Fallon, who was second with a 620. Belleville West was a distant third with a 704, with Alton in fourth with a 708, Belleville East was fifth at 712 and Collinsville came in sixth with a 716.

O'Fallon senior Caden Cannon shot a 79 on the day for a two-round total of four-over-par 145 to take the individual title, with Crow firing a total of 148 to come in second, followed by Suhre in third at 152 and Lewis was fourth with a 155. Fifth place went to O'Fallon's Hunter Ficken with a 159, while the Redbirds' Sam Ottwell was sixth with a 160 for the two rounds, Thai Praket of the Panthers and Chiarodo tied for seventh with both shooting a 162, and O'Fallon teammates Jaylen Warren and Gavin White tied for ninth with identical scores of 164.

Along with the Tigers' top four golfers, T.J. Thiems fired a two-day score of 169, Drew Suhre had a 176 and Bennett Babington fired a 177. Outside of Ottwell, the Redbirds saw Charlie Coy shoot a 178 for the two rounds, Alex Siatos had an 182, Alex Schmeider fired an 188, Henry Neely had a 199, Cooper Hagan carded a 209 and Chance Linenfelser had a 212.

Jack Geisen led the Kahoks with a two-round total of 175, while Eli Verning fired an 182, both Christian Voloshi and Leighton Morris each came up with an 183, Andrew Chi fired a 193, Luke Weller had a 206 and Jack Benson had a 214 for the two rounds.

