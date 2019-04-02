Johnson, Hanfelder, Rust Lead Lewis & Clark Community College Trustees Race
GODFREY - With all 129 precincts reporting, voter tallies for the Lewis and Clark Community College are available, but not formally finalized. Julie Johnson leads with 6,894 votes, followed by Charles Hanfelder with 5,390. Kevin Rust clears the top three with 4,952 votes. Just behind rust was Marlene Barach with 4,851 votes, George Terry with 4,576 and Pete Basola with 3,646. More updates on these results will be given tomorrow.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.