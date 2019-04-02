Johnson, Hanfelder, Rust Lead Lewis & Clark Community College Trustees Race Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - With all 129 precincts reporting, voter tallies for the Lewis and Clark Community College are available, but not formally finalized. Julie Johnson leads with 6,894 votes, followed by Charles Hanfelder with 5,390. Kevin Rust clears the top three with 4,952 votes. Just behind rust was Marlene Barach with 4,851 votes, George Terry with 4,576 and Pete Basola with 3,646. More updates on these results will be given tomorrow. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip