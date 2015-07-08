At least for the time being, the St. Louis Cardinals have found some left-handed power to come off the bench or compliment Mark Reynolds at first base as the team has purchased the contract of Dan Johnson from Memphis.

Johnson, who signed as a minor league free agent in May, was batting .265 with 11 HRs and 42 RBIs in 61 games for the Redbirds. He hit a career-high 30 homers for the Durham Bulls (AAA) in 2010.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 35-year old Johnson has played 431 games in the big leagues, compiling a .236 average with 57 HRs and 201 RBIs in time with Oakland, Tampa, the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore, and Toronto.

Tyler Lyons, who pitched in Tuesday’s double-header under the 26th man provision, and Marcus Hatley were optioned back to Memphis.

Johnson will wear uniform number 30.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports