At least for the time being, the St. Louis Cardinals have found some left-handed power to come off the bench or compliment Mark Reynolds at first base as the team has purchased the contract of Dan Johnson from Memphis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Johnson, who signed as a minor league free agent in May, was batting .265 with 11 HRs and 42 RBIs in 61 games for the Redbirds. He hit a career-high 30 homers for the Durham Bulls (AAA) in 2010.
The 35-year old Johnson has played 431 games in the big leagues, compiling a .236 average with 57 HRs and 201 RBIs in time with Oakland, Tampa, the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore, and Toronto.
Tyler Lyons, who pitched in Tuesday’s double-header under the 26th man provision, and Marcus Hatley were optioned back to Memphis.
Johnson will wear uniform number 30.
photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports