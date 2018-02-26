ALTON - Marquette Catholic wide receiver Johnathan Blachford will take his talents next season to Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Blachford had a big day last week with family, friends and teammates with his Illinois College announcement.

“I haven’t smiled as big as I have now that I have made this decision in a long time,” he said. “I can’t wait to go there and play the sport I love. The reason I chose Illinois College is it seems to have the family attribute about the program. They have a lot of tradition and that also influenced my decision.”

Blachford said he considers his Marquette Catholic classmates “family” and he wanted to continue that on in college.

“I appreciate the Marquette coaches who have put in the time to make me the athlete I am,” Blachford said.

Blachford’s plan is to study biology and ultimately be a radiologist.

Johnathan is the son of Dale and Janice Blachford. Dale is the president/chief executive officer of Liberty Bank.

