ALTON, ILLINOIS – John Simmons is part of the Stop Diabetes movement by signing on as Chair of the American Diabetes Association’s Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, which will take place Saturday, October 1, 2011 from 8AM-2PM at SIUe. Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is the signature one-day fundraising walk benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Simmons is the founding partner of the Simmons Law Firm and also serves as secretary for Southern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees and donated $10.2 million, in conjunction with the firm, to build the Simmons Cancer Institute on the university’s Springfield Campus. In addition, he and the firm have a strong commitment to numerous nonprofit organizations and charities throughout the Metro East.

The firm has actively been involved in the Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes for several years as several of its employees live with diabetes, including attorney Chris Levy who serves as the firm’s Team Captain. In light of the firm’s philanthropic mission and past involvement with Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, Simmons said he was excited to help support such an important cause that means so much to many of the Simmons Firm employees.

“Diabetes is a deadly disease,” Simmons said. “I am proud to be part of the Stop Diabetes movement by being the Corporate Recruitment Chair of this year’s Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes at SIUe. It is such a wonderful event for family, friends and co-workers to come together and help raise money to change the future of diabetes.” Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is also a great way to get together and enjoy great food and fun, while contributing their time and spirit to helping stop this deadly disease.

Today, there are nearly 26 million Americans—including 22,150 in Madison County alone—who have diabetes. While an estimated 18.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7 million people are unaware that they have the disease. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

National sponsors include Cary's® Sugar Free Syrup, Equal® 0 Calorie Sweetener, PureVia® All Natural Zero Calorie Sweetener and Dignity® Memorial Network. Be part of the Stop Diabetes movement and start raising money today! To register, volunteer or find out more information, please visit diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 1-888-DIABETES. Together we can stop diabetes. One step at a time.

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to Stop Diabetes and its deadly consequences and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. Founded in 1940, our mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org. Information from both these sources is available in English and Spanish.

