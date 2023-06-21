ALTON - John “Jack” Quigley passed away recently at age 83 but he left a huge legacy as a 25-year Alton firefighter, his work with Madison County Emergency Management, but most importantly, his role as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many in this region.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley, also a retired Alton firefighter, said his father was definitely a leader in emergency management throughout his career.

“My dad did things that were not thought of at that time,” he said. “He was an innovator in the process of getting things before they were really used. My father and I had a firefighter relationship in addition to him being my dad.

“We became really close the last years of his life. Dad loved the family aspect and lived close in his final time in the area to water so the grandkids could enjoy themselves. My dad helped me a lot in my firefighter and first responder career. I didn’t expect to go beyond captain but watching him and how he taught classes, I ended up doing the same thing and one thing led to another and I then became the fire chief in East Alton.”

Jack Quigley taught EMT and firefighting classes and was excellent as an instructor, Tim, said. Jack also ended his career after retiring from Madison County as the Director of the Emergency Management Agency. He had a huge impact on that agency and became heralded for his work through the state and the country for his innovation.

“When my mom passed away, my dad was getting up in age and he moved to Florida not far from his brother and sister,” Tim said of his father. “Dad did what he wanted to do. He was in Alton as a firefighter for 25 years. Dad loved to talk and loved people.”

In the end, Captain Jack as he was called didn’t want an elaborate firefighter farewell but wanted to keep his funeral service simple with family.

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Twichell) Quigley and they were married for 58 years.

Jack served in the U.S. Army. Jack and Marilyn had twin sons, Tom (Linda) Quigley and Tim (Debbie) Quigley. They also had a daughter, Marilyn (Rick Porter) and the last child was Todd (Jenna) Quigley.

Jack is served by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, a sister, brother and sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Tim said what he will remember the fondest about his father is how much he loved his family.

“If you knew Captain Jack, you knew he was a hard and dedicated worker, but when he was off work, he really enjoyed his time with family and friends. He really lived life to the fullest,” the family said in his obituary.

