JERSEYVILLE - The former Imo’s Pizza location in Jerseyville will once again serve pizza and pasta under a different, but locally familiar, name - Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, with locations in Godfrey, East Alton, Edwardsville, and more, recently announced they’ll be occupying the vacant space at 1600 S. State St.

Restaurant representatives made the announcement on the future location’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

“We will begin our remodel soon and will give updates as we get closer to opening,” they said. “In the meantime, visit our nearby locations in Godfrey, Edwardsville and East Alton!

“We’re looking forward to serving the Jerseyville community!”

They encouraged Jerseyville-area pizza lovers to like and follow their Facebook page for updates as the space is remodeled. An opening date has not been set, but employment applications are open at ilovejoespizza.com/employment.

To find out more about Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, visit their website at ilovejoespizza.com.

