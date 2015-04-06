Joe’s Market Basket today announced it will host a grand opening celebration in conjunction with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce for its newly expanded deli and grocery sections at their Edwardsville location at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, at 447 S Buchanan St. in Edwardsville. The public is encouraged to attend to get a sneak peak at the new deli and sample some of its offerings.

"Our Boars Head Deli has always been a bright spot of our business and we felt it was time to allow more space for the deli to grow, while offering fresh, prepared foods that our customers can take home and enjoy like they do our other fresh-made convenience items. We are excited about the addition and believe our customers will be too,” said Jason Stevens of Joe’s Market Basket.

Attributes of the new, expanded deli include made-to-order Boar’s Head sandwiches, freshly cooked Market Basket beef, pork and poultry, fresh and healthy take-home meals, ready-to-eat meals, daily specials and party and holiday specials. With it’s quick and friendly service, Joe’s Market Basket hopes to offer a variety of lunch options for customers interested in grabbing lunch to go back to the office or out to a park to eat with family.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stevens added, “We hope the deli will provide an even greater level of convenience for our customers and that they take advantage of our fast, friendly service. Our lunch items will be great for take-out lunch items for office meetings, grab and go lunches and for taking food on the go to one of our many parks.”

The grand opening will feature delicious product samples, a chance to win Joe’s Market Basket Gift Cards and a truckload meat sale for all to take part in. The event will also kick-off a weekend of retail specials available to customers. For more information about the grand opening, contact Joe’s Market Basket at 618-656-9055.

Since 1971, Joe’s Market Basket has been a family owned business based on involvement and service to the community. Joe’s Market Basket is more than just your provider of garden and landscaping products and services. The Edwardsville location is also a popular full-service grocery store offering a fresh selection of produce, everyday grocery items, a full service deli and meat department and a great selection of liquor, wine and beer. For more information about Joe’s Market Basket, please visit http://www.joesmarketbasket.com

More like this: