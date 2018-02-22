SEE CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF ROBERT WADLOW VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - Brighton’s Joe Moran has always had an infatuation for learning about Robert Wadlow through school and he decided before the Gentle Giant’s 100th birthday to put together a video remembering him.

Moran, who is the man behind The Unseen Stars video productions, shot scenes at the Alton Museum of History and Art, the Wadlow Statue and had some aerial footage done of Alton and developed a memorable video about Robert, his life and meaning to the city.

“I was really infatuated with Robert Wadlow and wanted to dig a little bit deeper about him,” he said. “I like getting into the nuggets of history and his life and perspective. I definitely appreciated learning his story.”

One of Moran’s interviews for the video was with Riverbender.com Content Director Dan Brannan, also the author of “Boy Giant.” Moran also spent considerable time at the Alton Museum of History and Art and thanked them for their time and resources.

“I learned a lot about how his disability affected his family,” Moran said. “Robert was more than just a tall guy. He has a heart and that spoke volumes to me thinking of him as a person. When I learned his mother burned some of his clothing so others wouldn’t get after he died, that was huge to me to see how his death affected his family.”

Moran normally works with Josh Pippins and Take It Home Productions on many of his projects, but he did this one himself. He said Pippins has been with him since the beginning.

The purpose of The Unseen Stars is to showcase common people with interesting stories, Moran said. Moran felt many of these people and stories would not be told without his work.

Moran said after completing this Wadlow video project he has an immense amount of respect for Robert Wadlow and how he overcame such harsh disabilities to be a kind and gentle man to others. He said Wadlow set a solid example for others to follow in similar situations.

These are Moran’s various pages:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxwdTiPBf-A

http://theunseenstars.com/

