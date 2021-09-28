ALTON - When an instructor can observe firsthand the talent and progress a student has made that has garnered worldwide attention in her home area, it is a special moment.

Monday afternoon that situation took place for retired Lewis and Clark Community College art instructor Brenda Schilling as she observed her wonderful student, Joe Miller of Staunton, create a brilliant work of street mural art on State Street in Alton.

Schilling said she lobbied to have her famed student, originally from Staunton, and now of Chicago, come back home and create a mural.

"Joe was a great student," Brenda said as she beamed on the side of where her student created his new artwork. "I am very proud of him. I am so excited for him about this.

"I made some calls and tried to see who knew what to get him here. Sara (McGibany) was the person."

McGibany explained Miller's street mural project is being funded by a Greater Gateway Association of Realtors Placemaking Grant that Alton Main Street received. She stressed the remainder of the funds for Joe Miller's work come from private Alton Main Street fund-raising.

"When people buy a ticket, for example, to the upcoming Chili Cookoff, it supports these types of projects," she said.

As each layer of Joe Miller's new street mural is added, McGibany said she gets more excited.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It is wonderful to have someone from the area who has made a name for himself come home and do this here," she said.

"We also hope to his work somewhere on a wall somebody. We think this a great first step of working with Joe Miller."

THURSDAY AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Alton Ripple Reveal

Street Mural in Downtown Alton

https://www.facebook.com/events/826753988014587

Alton Main Street extends an invitation to celebrate the completion of Alton Main Street's newest public art project, a street mural painted directly on the roadway at the intersection of State and 3rd Streets in the heart of Downtown Alton’s entertainment district.

Alton Main Street Director Sara McGibany said the public is welcome to meet the artist and enjoy food & beverages in nearby outdoor dining areas.

This project was made possible by a Smart Growth Grant from the National Association of Realtors® and additional fundraising efforts by Alton Main Street.

"Besides the obvious benefits of beautifying a public space, street murals offer the added benefit of calming traffic which increases the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists," McGibany said. "Public art benefits urban environments by creating a safer community, generating relationships between constituents and businesses, and increasing economic revenue."

Do you like the new street mural in Downtown Alton? Yes, I love it! No Other

More like this: