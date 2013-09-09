Individuals from across the St. Louis region in search of new career opportunities are encouraged to make plans to attend the upcoming Jobs Plus 2013 Jobs Fair.

Set for Sept. 26 from 1-5 p.m. at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, the event will give job seekers the chance to meet with employers from across the St. Louis region and learn about employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries. The fair is free and open to the public.

“We look forward again to Jobs Plus 2013, when we can again serve the needs of both the workforce and employers in our area,” said Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan. “This kind of effort is one way in which we can help connect workers with jobs. I am glad that Madison County and our partners can provide this service to the many citizens looking for work, as well as the many businesses searching for qualified employees.”

Fair attendees are invited to dress for success and bring their resumes to share with prospective employers. Those needing additional copies of their resumes can take advantage of free on-site copy services for the duration of the event. Fair participants will also have the opportunity to register to win one of two $100 VISA gift cards.

A number of free informational workshops for job seekers will also take place during the event. Topics will include: jobs plus 101, job search tips for seniors, tips on filling out online job applications, and how to utilize lllinois workNet, Illinois Job Link and TORQ, all Internet-based job search websites.

Jobs Plus has been a successful regional jobs event for the past 22 years, according to event organizers. In 2012, more than 1,400 job seekers were in attendance.

“The Jobs Plus Job Fair, now in its 23rd year, continues to provide a vital service to the Metro East area. In this very trying time, we find the area has a motivated workforce that will serve us well as we rebuild our local economy,” said David Stoecklin, executive director of Madison County Employment & Training. “Our many partners, from the community colleges to the state agencies, all work together to make this a success. The many participating business have often been with us from the start and see the value in our annual event.”

Job seekers interested in learning more about this year’s event can visit www.mcetd.org or contact Madison County Employment & Training at (618) 296-4445.

Companies interested in participating may contact Connie Vick, Jobs Plus 2013 chair, at

(618) 296-4445, via email at cvick@co.madison.il.us, or by printing out a registration form

online at www.mcetd.org.

Participating Employers & Agencies

• AAA of Missouri

• AARP Foundation Senior Community

Service Employment Program

• Associated Bank

• Avon

• TheBANK of Edwardsville

• Blue Dog Publishing

• Challenge Unlimited

• Clearwave Communications

• Department of Human Services/Division

of Rehabilitation Services

• Express Employment Professionals

• FedEx Ground/Kelly Services

• Gateway Center

• Illinois Department of Employment

Security

• Illinois State Police

• Language Access Metro Project

• Lewis and Clark Community College

• LINC, Inc.

• Madison County Employment &

Training

• Madison County Veterans Assistance

Commission

• Mary Kay

• Missouri State Highway Patrol

• Mutual of Omaha Insurance

• Puentes de Esperanza (Bridges of

Hope)

• Randstad

• Secretary of State of Illinois

• Securitas Security Services

• Southern Illinois Healthcare

Foundation, Inc.

• Southern Illinois University -

Edwardsville

• Southwestern Illinois College

• Special School District of St. Louis

County

• St. Clair County Intergovernmental

Grants Department

• St. Clair County Veterans Assistance

Commission

• St. Louis County Police Department

• St. Louis Metro Police

• Strano & Associates Real Estate

• USDA, Rural Development

• Whelan Security

