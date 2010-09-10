Jobs Plus 2010 Offers Jobseekers Valuable Opportunities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Collinsville, Ill. – Jobs Plus 2010 is coming to the Collinsville Convention Center this fall, giving jobseekers the opportunity to speak with more than 40 employers and sponsoring agencies.



Professional workshops will also be offered to jobseekers, including Job Fair 411- Learn How to Develop Your “One Minute Commercial,” and for veterans, Identifying and Overcoming Barriers to Employment.



The award-winning regional event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the Center Hall.



"After 19 years we have seen a constant growth in both the business and workforce community’s participation,” said David Stoecklin, executive director for Madison County Employment and Training. “We look forward to helping make connections with many of our job seekers and employers."



Employers and agencies present will include: Army and Air Force Exchange Service, AARP Foundation/Worksearch Program, Agency for Community Transit, Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Illinois, Argosy Casino Alton, Auffenburg, Avon, Bott Radio Network-St, Louis, CALC Institute of Technology, Catholic Children’s Home, Charter Communications, Clean the Uniform Company, Copying Concepts, Extra help, Inc., Federal Bureau of Prisons-Greenville, Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Mentor/Alliance Human Services, Lewis and Clark Community College, Lindenwood University, Madison-Bond

Workforce Investment Board, Madison County Employment and Training Department, Madison County Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Mary Kay, Inc., McKendree University, Metropolitan Training Alliance, Mid America Workforce Investment Board, Missouri State Highway Patrol, National Park Service, PartyLite, Prairie State Generating Company, Prairie State Generating

Company, Regions Bank, Schneider Trucking, Southern Illinois Carpenter’s Training Center, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Southwestern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, St. Clair County and Intergovernmental Grants Department/Employment and Training Division, St. Clair County Veteran’s Assistance Commission, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Strano and Associate’s Real Estate, US Cellular, Whelan Security, United Way, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wooff Realtors and more.



“Now in its 20th year, Jobs Plus continues to be one of the area’s premier workforce opportunities, blending together employers poised to hire qualified job seekers who are eager to work,” said Jobs Plus chairperson Junada Wilborn, of the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, Employment and Training Division.



The sponsors of this Metro East job fair include AARP Foundation/WorkSearch Program,

Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois, Illinois Department of Employment Security,

Illinois Department of Human Services, Lewis and Clark Community College, Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board, Madison County Employment & Training Department, Mid America Workforce Investment Board, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southwestern Illinois College, St. Clair County and Intergovernmental Grants Department/Employment and Training Division.



The Jobs Plus 2010 job fair is open to the public at no charge and parking is free. For more information, or to find out how to become a participating employer, contact Wilborn at (618) 277-6790, ext. 3253. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip