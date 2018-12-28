CHICAGO – Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in November in eleven of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, decreased in two, and was unchanged in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in twelve of the metropolitan areas.

“Payrolls rose in most metro areas across the state” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “At the same time, the unemployment rate increased in most metros, mostly due to more people entering or reentering the labor force as many of the local economies continue to improve.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in twelve metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Kankakee (+4.5 percent, +2,200), Lake-Kenosha (+1.5 percent, + 6,500), and Elgin (+1.3 percent, +3,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.9 percent or +32,300). Illinois businesses lost jobs in two metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.7 percent, -400), Springfield (-0.6 percent, -700).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (11 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (11 of 14), Professional and Business Services (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (11 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2018 with November 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.1 percent in November 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 7,000 openings in November and approximately 72 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The November 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent, an increase of (0.3%) from the November 2017 rate of 4.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +6,299 to 333,954 in November 2018 from 327,655 in November 2017. The labor force increased by +7,372 to 349,533 in November 2018 from 342,161 in November 2017. In November 2018, there were 15,579 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +1,073 compared to the November 2017 total unemployed, 14,506.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,400).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+800), Wholesale Trade (+500), Professional and Business Services (+500), Mining and Construction (+300), Leisure and Hospitality (+300), and Retail Trade (+100) in November 2018 compared to November 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Government (-300), Educational and Health Services (-300), Financial Activities (-200), Other Services (-100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-100), and Information (-100).

Note:

Monthly 2017 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2018, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) . Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and

Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

