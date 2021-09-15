COLLINSVILLE — The 31st annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair is set to take place next week.

The free event, sponsored by Madison and St. Clair Counties, will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

Madison County Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said there are plenty of jobs in the area and local businesses are looking to hire. “I would encourage anyone who’s looking for a job or looking for a different job to come out and visit with these employers,” Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said the timing of this year’s job fair coincides with the end of enhanced unemployment benefit.

“This is an opportunity for job seekers reentering the workforce to discover what jobs are available and interview with employers in need of workers,” Fuhrmann said. “We anticipate job seekers receiving job offers during the event.”

Sarah Lorio, work-based learning coordinator with Employment and Training and chair of Jobs Plus ’21, said employers looking to hire can register for free by calling (618) 296-4352 or by emailing edlord@co.madison.il.us.

Businesses that register receive an 8-foot table, two chairs, and advertising. There will be WiFi available for anyone looking to complete online applications and on-site copying services would be provided.

Lorio said interpreters would also be onsite for hearing impaired and Spanish speaking job seekers.

Applicants should bring their résumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

“Helping our citizens find jobs and providing them with more opportunities is priority No. 1 for us,” Fuhrmann said.

Sponsors for the years’ event include: Madison County Employment and Training; St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Workforce Development Group; Caritas Family Solutions/SCSEP; Illinois Department of Employment Security; Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Rehabilitation Services; Lewis & Clark Community College; Madison-Bond-Jersey-Calhoun Workforce Innovation Board; Madison County Housing Authority; Mid America Workforce Investment Board; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Southwestern Illinois College.

Face coverings will be required for all attendees according to current CDC guidelines. Organizers ask that you do not attend this event in person if you are or have been experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 72 hours or have had contact with anyone positive with COVID-19 within the past 14 days. We appreciate your cooperation in helping our community stay safe. Please visit the MCETD website for event updates, www.co.madison.il.us/mcetd.

Contact Ethan Lord at (618) 296-4352 or edlord@co.madison.il.us for additional information about the event.

