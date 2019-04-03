GODFREY – Employers and job seekers alike filled The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday, April 3, during the 2019 Job Fair. Approximately 80 employers, offering a variety of different employment opportunities, came out to meet more than 300 job seekers, comprising both students and members of the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For career planning information, including resume templates and other job-search resources, visit L&C Career and Employment Services’ website, www.lc.edu/career.

More like this:

6 days ago - Alton High School Offers New Career and Technical Education Opportunities to Students

Jul 15, 2024 - Aptitude Advancement Offers College and Career Coaching

Aug 27, 2024 - Caritas Family Solutions Receives Employer Appreciation Award From Urban League

Aug 7, 2024 - Rep. Schmidt To Host Free Job Fair In East St. Louis

Jun 13, 2024 - Former Jersey Community High School Teacher Dies

 