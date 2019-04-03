Job Seekers and Employers Meet at 2019 Job Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Employers and job seekers alike filled The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday, April 3, during the 2019 Job Fair. Approximately 80 employers, offering a variety of different employment opportunities, came out to meet more than 300 job seekers, comprising both students and members of the public. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! For career planning information, including resume templates and other job-search resources, visit L&C Career and Employment Services’ website, www.lc.edu/career. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip