EDWARDSVILLE - When 1,000 new jobs are added to an area it creates excitement.

That is exactly what Amazon’s decision to place the new fulfillment center at Edwardsville has done.

Madison County officials are getting calls left and right with people asking when and where job fairs will be held, Matt Jones, assistant director of the Madison County Employment and Training office, said. His group is working closely with Amazon on devising job fair dates.

“We will have some events in July, but we don’t have any official notice yet,” he said. “We will put out an official notice before the job events happen. We are getting a lot of calls from people about the jobs and we are working with the company to help people. There are some job opportunities through the Amazon website.”

Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan said the upcoming job fairs should be very helpful for potential applicants.

"A lot of people are excited about it,” Dunstan said. “We have had a lot of people contact us where to go to the web page to apply for job. We are just waiting to be contacted by Amazon’s human resources people on when we can put a job fair together.”

Dunstan said Amazon is looking at starting operations in the fall of this year, so it may be July before the company has any local job fairs. He said at present, Amazon is remodeling the inside of the shell structure that has been built to fit its needs.

“We are just going to try to help Amazon in any way we can,” Dunstan said.

The link to apply for Amazon jobs in the new Edwardsville Fulfillment Center is:



https://search.amazondelivers.jobs/search-jobs?ac=19092&alp=6252001-4896861&alt=4

