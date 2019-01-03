WOOD RIVER – After a history of being a hangout, mechanic shop and a place to buy motorcycles and ATVs, JMP Cycles is closing its doors.

Current owners, Dan and Tammy Galiher are retiring after taking the business from founder, Joe Panapinto, who died at the age of 60 in June 2018. Its final day of business was Dec. 31, 2018, and yesterday, Panapito's family and friends gathered in the shop's parking lot at 11 in the morning to reminisce about the old times and discuss the illustrious history of a Wood River institution. As the current owners are retiring, the business will be closing. The Panapinto family still owns the property at 1490 Edwardsville Road, and it is currently up for lease.

JMP Cycles, named for its founder's initials, was founded in 1984 when Panapinto quit his job at Olin Brass, where he worked alongside his father, and established a small motorcycle and hobby shop. It was originally established near the former Wood River bowling alley, which has since been demolished.

Called JMP Cycles and Hobby, the store carried parts for street bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs, as well as materials and supplies for people interested in remote control vehicles.

The original building burnt in 1998, and it moved to its most recent location in 1999. Panapinto's son, Tony Panapinto, said he grew up with the business through the 1990s and 2000s. He described it as a “hangout spot.”

“If somebody didn't have anything else to do that day or just wanted a place to hang out and see what was going on, that was the place to do it,” he said. “They would come down and shoot the breeze with my dad about bikes or whatever. We also had a bike track behind the building. My dad would work six days a week and on the seventh, we'd go out riding dirt bikes.”

During that time, JMP shared space with a barber shop as well as a pawn shop, making Tony Panapinto describe it as “a crazy place.”

Joe Panapinto retired at the age of 55, and his son said his father took that time to follow his dreams. During the five years between retirement and his untimely death, Joe Panapinto spent time with friends, rode bikes and even spent winters down in Florida – truly living the good life.

“It's amazing to think about how much my dad's life affected people, even in the short time he was here,” Tony Panapinto said. “Chase your dreams, live your best life, because life is short. Make it sweet.”

Currently, Tony Panapinto is managing on online big metal building retailer, fittingly called “Big Buildings Direct.” He said he still rides bikes and goes to races, however, adding his family is still invested in the industry.

