JMC Design Gallery Co-Op located at 726 Belle Street in Alton is having a Grand Opening to celebrate our gallery expansion. With the new space, the Gallery will be more than triple the size of the current Storefront shopping area. Finally, a dream is becoming a reality: Jeanie Cousley's vision of nearly 20 years and recently refined one year ago, with current Business partner Sarah Ansell, is now open on Belle Street - across from the post office.

"We have been open every Saturday and Wednesday, Noon-7 pm, since the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday."

Shoppers can expect to find the work of 9 artists, Fair Trade items from various countries, and essential oils, sprays and diffusers available for purchase. We have original paintings, stained glass, photographs, pottery, art cards, Market Mural items, jewelry, home accessories, children's gifts, Pima cotton baby items, alpaca wear, and purses and bags in a variety of sizes to name a few.

Artists take turns working in exchange for a Gallery space to sell their art. The Co-op provides a place for local artists to display and sell their work, but that is not all. With the commitment from each artist to work a set amount of days a month the Co-op offers each artist the opportunity to have face time with potential art buyers, art lovers, or the general public to assist in the cultivation of an appreciation of art.

Article continues after sponsor message

The goal of the Co-op is to increase awareness of our vibrant art community by providing an operating retail shop in support of local artists. Both Jean Cousley and Sarah Ansell have been working and sharing art with the community in various faucets for many years.

Ansell owned an art gallery in Grafton for 5 years before moving to Alton and coordinated Grafton's art fair for several years. Currently she creates original stained glass and "green" art from her studio in the lower-level of Jacoby Arts Center.

Most recently, Cousley completed the children's mural at the corner of 9th & Piasa. The design and execution was right up her ally after assisting Rip Kastaris on the steamboat mural at the corner of Landmarks & Henry continuing to work in her dedicated detail oriented fashion. Amoung the ideas and opening of the Co-op, Cousley is an asset to any home remodel or interior design need. Her color palette and attention to detail far surpass the run of the mill design process.

Currently the Co-op features the work of: Sarah Ansell-stained glass, Jean Cousley-art prints, Barry Clayton-pottery, Andrew Dobson-photography, Jana Hellrung-mixed media/jewelry/painting, Sara McGibany-tie dye/jewelry/textiles, Linda Miller-pastel/pen & ink/watercolor, Christy O'Brien-oil painting and Eric Stauffer-painting/photography.

More like this: