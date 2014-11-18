ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton will host its third annual “Out of Your League” Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 22 at Bowl Haven in Alton.

The annual fundraiser will begin with sign-in at 6:30 and bowling will start at 7 p.m. The cost is $30 per team of two (all team members must be 18 years or older). The cost includes three games and shoe rental.

The event is open to the public and will award $30 for the 3rd Place Team, $50 for the 2nd Place Team and $75 for the 1st Place team. In addition to a shot at the cash prizes, the JLGA will also offer a 50/50, Heads or Tails and a small silent auction. Bowlers will also have a chance to win a turkey by bowling a turkey.

“This event is always a fun time, and we encourage anyone with an interest in bowling, or anyone with a calling to support the community, to join us again this year for what will be an exciting event,” Event Chair Stacy Dooling said.

Lane sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Dooling at 618-604-2008 or stacydooling@gmail.com.

The Junior League of Greater Alton is a not-for-profit organization of local women that has been promoting volunteerism since 1952. JLGA’s focus is promoting the well-being of women and children in the Greater Alton Community. Funds raised from this event help support numerous community initiatives and projects such as “Kids in the Kitchen”, which through educational endeavors, combats childhood obesity.

