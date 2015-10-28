ALTON – Junior League of Greater Alton’s 2015 Provisional Members are “kicking in” to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton with a kickball tournament set for Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Turkey Ball, a double elimination tournament, will begin at 9 a.m. at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Teams must have 10-14 players, including at least two females. Players must be at least 18 years old. Registration, which is open through Nov. 6, is $250 per team, and includes at least two games, tournament T-shirts and goodie bags for players.

“This tournament is an amazing way to show our community support for a great cause,” said Sara Lawrence, chair for the 2015 Provisional Class. “Essentially, kickball is a kids’ game – so why not play a fun kids game to raise money for great kids?”

During the event, players and spectators will have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

“We’re excited that Junior League has selected the club as their charity for this event,” said Al Womack, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. “Times are tough for everyone, and the demand for our services continue to increase, so this funding will allow us to continue meet the demand.”

To register a team, contact Lawrence at slawrence@lc.edu.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Boys & Girls Club of Alton is deeply dedicated to its role as a youth development agency. More than just another organization, Boys and Girls Club of Alton is part of a national movement – the club is a local expression of a national network of more than 4,000 clubs providing after-school and summer programming for children. The local club serves more than 1,300 youth in the Alton-Godfrey area annually, with an average daily attendance of 200 members in four different locations, according to www.bgcalton.org.

Junior League of Greater Alton

The Junior League of Greater Alton is a not-for-profit organization of local women that has been promoting volunteerism since 1952. JLGA’s focus is promoting the well-being of women and children in the Greater Alton Community. Funds raised by the organization help support projects including Lewis and Clark Community College’s Family Literacy Program, as well as numerous other community initiatives like “Kids in the Kitchen”, which through educational endeavors, combats childhood obesity. The 2015 Provisional Class will be officially inducted into the JLGA in December.

About the Association of Junior Leagues International

Founded in 1901 by New Yorker Mary Harriman, the Junior Leagues are organizations of women committed to voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Association of Junior Leagues International is made up of 293 Junior Leagues in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Together, they are one of the largest international volunteer organizations for women interested in making a positive impact in their communities. For more information, visit the website, www.ajli.org.

