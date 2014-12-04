ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton is in the final week of its “Coats for Kids” campaign. The campaign is being led by a group of provisional members as a community impact project.

To date, more than $1,185 and 150 coats have been collected by the provisional members. The coats and the funds for the coats will be donated to River Bend Head Start and Family Services to provide coats for children in the Head Start program throughout Madison County.

“We are so appreciative of the community’s support of this very important project,” JLGA Provisional Member Jolene Sherman said. “The outpouring of donations has been fantastic. Knowing children in need will have warm coats this winter is truly priceless.”

