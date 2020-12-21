EDWARDSVILLE - J..J Flowers and Joey Barnard of Edwardsville High School will ship out to San Diego on January 11th for the next chapter of their lives to join the United States Marine Corps.

Flowers and Barnard finished with high school on Friday by turning in their school books. They will have a little break before they ship out. Flowers will take a quick vacation to do some skiing before boot camp.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Flowers and Barnard said that they didn’t think college was for them so they picked the military. Flowers wanted to travel the world. When it came to branches the Marines just seemed like the best fit for Flowers. Barnard said the education was a big driver for him to join the military.

The drill has both boys mentally and physically ready for boot camp. They both wrestled in high school and that helped them with the mental toughness getting ready for the next chapter of their lives.

More like this: