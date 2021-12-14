COLLINSVILLE – Some of the area’s best musicians are teaming up for a night of holiday music and fun to help provide a meal and toys for 200 needy families in the Collinsville area.

Slated for 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, the second annual Jingle Jam will feature seven acoustic acts and will benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry’s annual holiday drive. The drive provides the 200 families with a holiday dinner; at least three toys for each child in the household; and a ball, game and blanket.

“The Jingle Jam is fast becoming a holiday tradition,” said Collinsville Food Pantry Fund Committee Coordinator Judith Grantham. “In addition to raising a pile of much-needed funds to help these families, it’s going to be some amazing music, and a ho-ho-whole lot of fun.”

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery will host the event again this year. It will be live-streamed from their Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/oldherald, as it was last year.

This year’s event will also feature a live audience -- limited in-person seating is available at the venue, located at 113 E. Main St. in Collinsville.

Fifty tickets are available for $25 each, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Food Pantry’s holiday drive. Tickets are available now on Old Herald’s Facebook page, and going fast: www.oldheraldbrewing.com/store/event/jinglejam/.

Old Herald will provide a free beer to adults who bring a new, unwrapped toy. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the venue will donate a dollar for every pint of beer or cocktail purchased during the show.

There is no cost to view the livestream, but donations are encouraged by text at 44321. Even those who are unable to attend the show or watch the livestream can send a donation.

This year’s event features seven acoustic acts: Curt Copeland, Sara Gallagher, Clean Livin’ (John Lee and David Hall), Steve and Rhonda Evans, 10-String Dream, Dale Papp, and Scott Marlin. The musicians will join up for an “all-star jam” at the end of the night. All are donating their time and talents for the event.

“This is going to be such a fun night for a great cause, and the music is going to be fantastic,” said Scott Marlin, who is returning to play the event again this year. “I love that there’s a community of local musicians who are willing to donate their time and talents for this.”

