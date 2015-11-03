ALTON - The new Jimmy John’s restaurant is open with its new drive-thru convenience for customers at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The Jimmy John’s moved from 92 Northport Drive in Alton.

Rob Hein is the store manager of the location on Homer Adams.

Amanda Lanham, the second assistant manager, was on duty Tuesday afternoon and she reported the Jimmy John’s opened for business last Tuesday and the business has been “busy,” she said.

“The drive thru has been really awesome,” she said. “The inside of the store looks amazing. We have a very modern Jimmy John’s look. We have one of the more recent designs for a Jimmy John’s.”

With the new Alton Multimodal Center, the Hampton Inn and much more coming soon on or around Homer Adams Parkway, Lanham said the future looks bright.

“The new additions are going to bring in a lot of business,” she said. “We have seen an incline in sales since we moved over. It feels good to be busy.

“A lot more people drive by and actually see us now from Homer Adams. Before we were in a little cove and no one really knew where we were.”

The new Jimmy John’s will serve the same fresh sandwiches people are used to at all the store locations, with a new, fresh look inside and the drive through, she said.

“The employees are very happy about the changes,” she said. “The drive thru has been really busy and a lot of people are coming in to look at everything inside.”

To place an order, contact Jimmy John’s at 618-467-6400.

