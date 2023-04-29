Jimmy Holmes is a hit at every place he performs and was a big attraction this weekend at the Illinois Elvis Festival at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

Jimmy is an award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist from Demotte, Indiana. He has traveled across the USA and abroad showcasing his authentic tribute to the King. Attendees are left mesmerized by his ability to embody Elvis in the early 1970s.

He has taken the Elvis industry by storm with his attention to detail and show-stopping performances leading to offers from promoters worldwide, citing his unique ability to create an illusion of Elvis like none other.

He has won numerous awards in the ETA industry but his most cherished is when he was awarded the Dream King trophy on the Westgate stage in Las Vegas. The same location where Elvis played his hundreds of sold-out shows during his Las Vegas reign.

Jimmy considers it an honor and a dream come true to be able to travel the world paying tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time.

Elvis died in 1977, but individuals like Jimmy keeps his memory fresh with new audiences.

Jimmy said his dad was a huge Elvis fan, which exposed him to his music.

“I feel like I have been singing Elvis songs since I was 3 years old,” he said. “It is such a part of me now. I try to bring an authentic representation of Elvis in the early 70s. He was the coolest thing on earth.”

Jimmy began performing on stage when he was 5 or 6 years old and he learned to play guitar and piano. His act has been taken seriously all over the world and when in costume he looks exactly like Elvis did in that era.

Jimmy said it had been 46 years since Elvis died, but his legend lives on.

“Elvis is the reason we get to do this,” he said. “It is definitely a different kind of singing. Elvis could sing all the way from operatic music to rock and roll and more. I have trained myself to be able to do this and I love it.”

