BRIGHTON - Jim Williamson and rock star Kesha share something in common – they both love beards.

Kesha has a well-known love of beards (she even says so at the end of her hit "Your Love Is My Drug"), and she’s not afraid to show it, even in a blog she established.

Williamson has a thick, dark beard of his own, that is a constant talking point for him wherever he goes.

Williamson is a Grafton native, which is town filled with bearded men. Maybe it was seeing so many men around him as a child with beards, that gave him his own ideas. Today, Williamson lives in Grafton and is building a viable business called “Million Dollar Beard Club.”

The name is catching and came from a friend, Williamson said. Million Dollar Beard Club produces an oil for men to rub into their beard. Williamson said he has had great results with the Million Dollar Beard Club oil.

“A woman I know is a hair stylist and she gave me a beard oil,” he said. “I loved what it did for my beard, but hated the smell. I started looking around for another beard oil but I realized I could make it myself. My friend started using it and he said it made his beard feel like a million dollars. So that became the name of the company.”

One of the company’s slogans is “We will give you a million-dollar beard for a few dollars a month.”

“A lot of companies charge you $20 a bottle for beard oil,” he said. “About 95 percent of the bottle is filled with sweet almond oil. Sweet almond oil costs 50 cents an ounce if you buy it in bulk, so that is a lot of money for a bottle. I decided to use Jojoba, one of the closest oils to your natural skin oil. I also blend it with coconut oil and argan oil.”

Williamson will be at Old Bakery Beer in Alton over the weekend. His main appearance will be during the Red, White and Brew festivities on July 3 at Old Bakery Beer. He plans to be dressed in a patriotic outfit with his distinctive beard.

“I have an extremely course beard and I get split ends,” he said. “My oil helps me tremendously.”

So far, the beard oil has taken off and he has many devoted customers. He started with social media for the product in January. Williamson has many mail order clients for his business. Williamson’s Milliondollarbeardclub Instagram account has bolted to 6,200 followers.

For more see www.milliondollarbeardclub.com or e-mail info@milliondollarbeardclub.com for more information.

