James (Jim) Lee Muin and Michele (Mickey) Sue Muin (Kucinick) will celebrate 50 years of marriage on October 30, 2021. Jim and Mickey grew up in the western Illinois area. Jim is from Williamson and Mickey is from Livingston. They married in 1971 and moved to Collinsville, Illinois, where they started a family. They have three boys (Jim, Michael, and Patrick) and one grandson (Jacob). The family moved to Sedalia, MO, in 1981 when Jim was transferred by Union Pacific Railroad, where he retired after 30-plus years. Mickey stayed at home to raise the boys for a number of years before reentering the workforce at Central Missouri State University (now called University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg, MO, where she would retire after 25-plus years. They are happily and busily retired, attending all of Jacob's sporting events and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals through good seasons and bad. Some of the family's best memories were attending Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium as season ticket holders and their many family vacations to Florida, Colorado, Las Vegas, New York, and Yellowstone National Park. Their son Jim lives in Sedalia with his son Jacob and Michael and Patrick live in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. The elder Jim also has a brother, Terry, in Bethalto, Illinois, and Mickey has a sister, Patricia Rosenthal, in Springfield, Illinois. Their three sons and grandson want to wish them a very Happy Golden Anniversary and many more years spent sitting under the deck shooting the breeze with a Miller Lite and Red Beer!