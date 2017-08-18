Get The Latest News!

Jim & Sheila reside in Godfrey where they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. On August 18, 1967, Jim Darr and Sheila Curran were married at St. Patrick's Church in Alton by Father John Sohm.

Jim retired from Shell Oil and Sheila retired from the Roxana School District. The couple has two children, Todd (Christie) Darr of Godfrey and Jamie (Darin) Reiter of Godfrey, and five grandchildren: Jake, Karsen, and Karly Reiter, and Cameron and Madelyn Darr.

A celebration will be held on August 18 at Tony's restaurant in downtown Alton, hosted by their children and their spouses.

