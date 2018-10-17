EDWARDSVILLE – J.F. Electric, a Metro East electrical contracting company, is sending nearly 70 workers to aid disaster recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael.

Nine crews, consisting primarily of journeymen linemen and support staff, from the Edwardsville-based company are heading to affected areas in Georgia and Florida. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still remain without power across seven states stretching from Florida to Virginia following last week’s hurricane.

“J.F. Electric is always eager to provide assistance when the need meets our skill set,” said J.F. Electric Vice President Jonathan Fowler. “We decided to mobilize crews because we received a request for support from utility companies in that region. We know this is a difficult time for those responding to this disaster and those affected by it. If J.F. Electric employees can give utility workers in the southeast region a bit of relief right now, we are happy to do that. Rebuilding an electrical system is a long and tedious process, but we know that having restored electrical services will make a big difference for people currently without power,” said Fowler.

J.F. Electric crews are a highly trained union workforce that perform power line installation and maintenance on a daily basis throughout the Midwest. In 2017, J.F. Electric was able to provide over 300 linemen and support staff in the restoration efforts for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The company also sent 150 workers to aid efforts after Hurricane Florence last month.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that is in the business of creating connections for over 100 years and is one of the region’s largest privately held businesses. J.F. Electric provides engineering expertise, backed by a construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings — from utilities and commercial projects to industrial and telecommunications customers. J.F.’s smart solutions deliver value from pre-planning to long after the project is complete. For more information about J.F. Electric, go to their website at www.jfelectric.com or call 618.797.5353.

For more information about this story or to schedule an interview with J.F. Electric, please contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349.

