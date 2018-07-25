EDWARDSVILLE - A felony jewelry theft was reported Tuesday at Hudson Jewelers, located at 6679 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Suite E, in Edwardsville, during daytime hours, Edwardsville Police Lt. Chris Byrne said Wednesday.

Lt. Byrne said police are going through video surveillance tapes from the store to see if the video or photographs can be used to show the individual involved in the theft. Byrne said those would be shared with media and via the Edwardsville Police website and Facebook page.

"The man walked into the store to view some jewelry, like any person shopping would, and while he was viewing, he decided to leave the store with that particular item without paying," Byrne said. "He ran out the door without paying."

Article continues after sponsor message

Lt. Byrne described the man as a black male with dreadlocks.

"We are still working on height, weight and physical stature," Byrne said. "We hope to obtain that from the video."

The Edwardsville Police plans to release information later today for the public to observe, Byrne said.

More like this: