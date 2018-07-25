EDWARDSVILLE - A felony jewelry theft was reported Tuesday at Hudson Jewelers, located at 6679 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Suite E, in Edwardsville, during daytime hours, Edwardsville Police Lt. Chris Byrne said Wednesday.

Lt. Byrne said police are going through video surveillance tapes from the store to see if the video or photographs can be used to show the individual involved in the theft. Byrne said those would be shared with media and via the Edwardsville Police website and Facebook page.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The man walked into the store to view some jewelry, like any person shopping would, and while he was viewing, he decided to leave the store with that particular item without paying," Byrne said. "He ran out the door without paying."

Article continues after sponsor message

Lt. Byrne described the man as a black male with dreadlocks.

"We are still working on height, weight and physical stature," Byrne said. "We hope to obtain that from the video."

The Edwardsville Police plans to release information later today for the public to observe, Byrne said.

More like this:

4 days ago - Godfrey Approves Ruler Foods Gaming/Liquor License

Dec 19, 2023 - Suspect Charged With Burglary At St. Louis County Jewelry Store

Dec 19, 2023 - Alton Police Investigate Robbery At Walgreens On State Street

3 days ago - Joe's Market Basket Talks Houseplant Health During Winter Weather

Oct 4, 2023 - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

 