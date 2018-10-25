EDWARDSVILLE - Renowned guitarist of Jethro Tull, Martin Barre, is bringing his unique sound, style and tracks off his new album to the Wildey stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 3.

After 43 years with Jethro Tull, eleven gold albums, five platinum albums Barre will be playing classic from the Jethro Tull catalog as well as new songs off the album “Roads Less Travelled.”

Barre told Riverbender.com that it’s his love of music that keeps him touring, writing and performing.

“I just love playing,” Barre said. “It’s a great band, playing great music and we have fun doing it, as long as we have that at the end of the day because that’s what you need to keep you going.”

The atmosphere created at the Wildey is great for bringing musicians and an audience together for a great show that fans are sure to enjoy, Barre said.

“The fact that Edwardsville is such a great gig,” Barre said. “The Wildey Theatre is such a great venue to play, the audience will have an amazing evening. It’s a great place for the fans to be and a great place for the band to be when all that comes together it creates a very positive feeling. Places like that are really nice to play.”

Barre added that he always wishes he had a more time to spend in Edwardsville during his visits.

“It’s a beautiful town, every time I visit I go for walk, visit the music shops, visit the cafe. I wish I could spend more time there but I enjoy the brief time that I’ll be there and I’m sure it’s going to be a great concert.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for the concert visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

