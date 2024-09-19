ST. LOUIS — A group of area jet ski enthusiasts, loosely known as “The Jet Ski Mafia,” embarked on their annual ride from island 522 to the Arch recently. The event, organized by Victor Leinger, saw 11 jet skis and one small boat traversing over 60 miles round trip through the Mississippi River's industrial areas, a route seldom frequented by pleasure craft.

Participants, including Krystal Kientzel and Danno Demanno, shown in photo above, navigated through two locks and the shipping canal to reach their destination. Tim Crawford, a rider from Glen Carbon, noted that most participants hail from St. Charles.

"We stopped on a few sand bars to relax and enjoy the beautiful day," Crawford said. "It was a chance to cement our friendships as fellow river rats."

Article continues after sponsor message

After completing the journey, the group relaxed at the Alton Marina, reflecting on the unique experience. Crawford emphasized that these rides, which occur multiple times each boating season, are meticulously planned and controlled by one person.

"You have probably never seen a jet ski in front of the Arch," Crawford remarked, highlighting the rarity and thrill of their adventure.

The ride not only offers a unique perspective of the river but also strengthens the bonds among the participants, who often meet up on various islands on the Mississippi.

"We have wonderful experiences on the river," Crawford said.

More like this: