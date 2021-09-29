EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Jessica Ulrich, LCSW, as director of Counseling Services. Ulrich assumed her new responsibilities on Monday, Sept. 27

“Jessica Ulrich is a longtime, committed member of our Division of Student Affairs who has a proven history of supporting and contributing to the growth of our Counseling Services unit,” said Waple. “I appreciate her dedication to SIUE and its students, and am confident her expert abilities in clinical training and education will advance the unit’s critical services to ensure students’ well-being.”

“I would like to thank the search committee, led by University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous, and all campus-wide partners who provided input on this important search,” he added.

Ulrich is licensed as a clinical social worker (LCSW) in the States of Illinois and Missouri. She has been part of SIUE’s counseling services team since 2008 and has previously served as interim director, associate director, behavioral incident counselor and care coordinator, and staff counselor.

She has more than 15 years of experience providing clinical supervision, training, and evaluation of both bachelor’s and master’s level counselors and counselors in training. Her extensive professional background includes providing crisis intervention, counseling, outreach, and supervising clinical and clerical staff.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve as the director of Counseling Services,” said Ulrich. “While I didn’t originally set out to work in college mental health, I am incredibly grateful to have found this path. I am proud to be a member of SIUE’s Division of Student Affairs. Working with emerging adults is exciting and rewarding. I appreciate the opportunity to lead the counseling team in providing students with superior trauma-informed and culture-centered care.”

“My mission over the next fiscal year will be to expand prevention efforts in order to reduce the escalation of student mental health distress, reduce the stigma and discrimination related to mental illness, and promote the mental health and wellness of students,” she added.

Ulrich holds a bachelor’s in social work from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a master’s in social work from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

A national search will begin shortly to fill the now vacated associate director of counseling position previously held by Ulrich.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: