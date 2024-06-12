WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River senior Jessica Brown blazed a time of 13.28 in her final 100-meter spring dash at the Civic Memorial High School 2A Girls Track and Field Sectional. She finished in eighth place.

She meanwhile was 11th place in the 200 meters with a time of 28.40.

East Alton-Wood River girls track coach Russ Colona said Brown did a great job as a sprinter for the Oilers and also was a key relay team member.

"She ran 13.1 at Roxana," he said. "We are very proud of her. She also always helped our relays."

Colona said he believes Jessica will run in college and continue her improvement.

During the 2024 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, Brown provided leadership for his team and constantly mentored the other team members.

Again a salute to Jessica Brown on such a sensational track and field career at East Alton-Wood River and her honor as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

