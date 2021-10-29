SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists to watch for children and avoid driving distracted or impaired this Halloween.

“Let’s keep the roads safe during Halloween by driving safely,” said Secretary White. “Watch for children crossing streets at crosswalks and in between cars. Please slow down while driving as slower speeds save lives. Avoid driving while distracted and always remember to not drive impaired.”

In 2020 on Halloween, there were four fatalities, none of which was alcohol-related, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2019 on Halloween, there was one driving fatality, which was not alcohol-related, according to IDOT.

White reminds drivers to avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving. With daylight savings time ending on Nov. 7, White also suggests drivers and pedestrians be more cautious as streets become darker earlier. White reminds drivers who will be participating in celebrations involving alcohol to take public transportation, a cab or a ride-sharing service, or designate a sober driver.

