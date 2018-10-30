SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists to watch for children and avoid driving distracted or impaired this Halloween.

“Let’s keep the roads safe during Halloween by driving safely. Watch for children crossing streets and slow down while driving. Always remember to not drive impaired.”

In 2017 on Halloween, there were two driving fatalities, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2016 on Halloween, there were three driving fatalities, according to IDOT.

White reminds drivers to avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving. With daylight savings time ending on Nov. 4, White also suggests drivers and pedestrians be more cautious as streets become darker earlier. White reminds drivers who will be participating in celebrations involving alcohol to take public transportation, a cab, a ride-sharing service or designate a sober driver.

