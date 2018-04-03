SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White unveiled a new ad campaign today highlighting the Jan. 1, 2018 law allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ/tissue donors during his annual kick off of National Donate Life Month in April.

“Teenagers are making a difference across the country,” White explained. “They are making their voices heard and people are listening. Here in Illinois, they are expressing their intention to help others when they sign up to become organ/tissue donors. So far this year, more than 11,500 young people have registered. We are proud of these young people and their efforts to help others and save lives.”

Currently, there are more than 6.4 million people registered to become organ/tissue donors in Illinois. However, approximately 4,700 people are on the waiting list and about 300 die each year waiting for an organ transplant.

In the public service announcement (PSA), a young woman explains how teenagers are “gaining respect and changing the future.” She encourages teens to make a difference in Illinois now that they are eligible to register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry. The television, radio and digital ads will run in English and Spanish statewide throughout the month. The commercial will also be played on more than 400 movie screens throughout the state.

White will attend events throughout Illinois in April to encourage donation. Organizations will be working together statewide in an effort to promote donor awareness. During this month, high schools will be distributing organ/tissue donor materials and hosting donor drives. Colleges and hospitals will also be hosting donor drives and featuring displays statewide.

“We encourage all Illinoisans to join the organ and tissue donor registry,” said White. “One person can improve the quality of life for up to 25 people.”

Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry at LifeGoesOn.com, 800-210-2106 or by visiting their local Driver Services facility.

