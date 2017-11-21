SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that Secretary of State Police will conduct statewide parking stings targeting individuals illegally parking in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities at shopping malls beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers in Aurora, Bloomington, Carbondale, Chicago, Fairview Heights, Oak Brook, Orland Park, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg, and Springfield on Nov. 24. Friday marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Other enforcements will take place during the holiday season in Chicago, the suburbs and throughout the state.

“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” White said. “Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”

Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine. Repeat violators will face a one-year driver’s license suspension and a $750 fine for a second offense; for third or subsequent offenses, violators will face a $1,000 fine plus a one-year driver’s license revocation. The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or license plates can be up to $350 and using a deceased person’s placard or a fraudulent placard can result in a $2,500 fine and one-year revocation of a driver’s license.

Currently, 627,281 permanent disability placards and 51,416 disability license plates are registered in Illinois.

Secretary White urges individuals to report abuse of parking spaces for people with disabilities by calling 217-785-0309. Callers should be prepared to report placard and license plate numbers as well the as the location of vehicles. People can also report abuse via the Secretary of State’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com and complete the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities Abuse Complaint Form.

